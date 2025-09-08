Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri rates Tanya and Farrhana; metre of attraction hits a big high

Bigg Boss 19, the reality show aired on JioHotstar and Colors TV, saw an entertaining Weekend Ka Vaar where Salman Khan put the contestants to place for their food wastage in the house. He talked about the devastation in Uttarakhand and Punjab due to floods, and called out to the contestants for wasting food. He asked them to be empathetic about any kind of wastage in the house. The weekend episode also saw the first wild card entry happening, that of Shehbaz Badesha, the brother of Shehnaaz Gill. She was the one who introduced the wild card entry.

The upcoming episode will see Zeishan Quadri discuss about the girls in the house and their attraction quotient. Shehbaz will ask Zeishan about the girl whom he finds attractive in the house. Zeishan will tell him that he has already got his girl and that no attraction matters now. However, when Shehbaz will ask Zeishan to rate Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, Zeishan will get into a cheeky mood, rating Tanya with a 101 and Farrhana with a 102 on the attraction metre.

