Chand Jalne Laga: Dev plans revenge against Tara

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Soni sets the final piece of her sinister plot into motion, aiming to murder Tara during the Diwali celebration. When Soni tries to kill Tara and her father by setting fire, Deva appears and rescues them.

Later, after noticing Tara’s critical medical condition, he grows concerned and vows to save her life at all costs. Deva tries to bring Tara back to consciousness at the hospital, and when he fails, he challenges God that he won’t let Tara get harmed before she can answer his questions. He then starts praying for Tara’s recovery. Deva gets emotional meeting Tara after the fire accident and confesses the truth to her. However, she runs past him and thanks Arjun for saving her family.

In the coming episode, Tara (Kanika Mann) calls Dev, (Vishal Aditya Singh) who does not answer her phone as he plans revenge against her. Meanwhile, Arjun cooks for Tara, who suddenly mentions Mr. Malik not answering her call. Later, Tara and Arjun arrive at the mansion where landsharks capture Raunak, but Farwari gets him released from the situation. At the mansion, Tara serves food to Dev, who angrily rejects it. However, he reveals his boss status to her and asks her to complete mansion work within a week.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 31 4 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Deva gets emotional meeting Tara after the fire accident and confesses the truth to her. However, she runs past him and thanks Arjun for saving her family.

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.