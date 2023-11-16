Chand Jalne Laga: Palash kidnaps Deva’s horse Badshah

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, a banter follows between Dev and Tara, the latter finds out that Palash is peeping into her room and suspects that Ananya is in danger. Tara comes to Ananya’s rescue when he tries to molest her. However, Palash and his friends capture Tara and take her along.

Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) sees Tara (Kanika Mann) being humiliated by Palash. However, instead of helping her himself, he gives Tara ideas to save herself from Palash. During the tiff, Palash tears Tara’s outfit and Tara feels ashamed. Soon, Deva gets angry and saves her from further humiliation by covering her back with dupatta. He fights with Palash and beats him. Later, Palash devises a covert strategy to exact revenge against Deva.

In the coming episode, Palash along with his friends kidnap Deva’s horse Badshah. Soon, Deva learns that his Badshah is missing and tries to find him. Tara witnesses him stressed and questions about the same. Deva reveals to her that Badshah is missing. Soon, Palash calls Deva and reveals about kidnapping Badshah.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 18 15 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Palash devises a covert strategy to exact revenge against Deva. On the other hand, Soni manipulates Tara in order to carry out her nefarious plan.

The show Chand Jalne Laga dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.