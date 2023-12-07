Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Arjun and Dev save Tara from chandelier mishap

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara (Kanika Mann) calls Dev, (Vishal Aditya Singh) who does not answer her phone as he plans revenge against her. Meanwhile, Arjun cooks for Tara, who suddenly mentions Mr. Malik not answering her call. Later, Tara and Arjun arrive at the mansion where landsharks capture Raunak, but Farwari gets him released from the situation.

At the mansion, Tara serves food to Dev, who angrily rejects it. However, he reveals his boss status to her and asks her to complete mansion work within a week. Ananya calls Tara to ask about her interest in Mr. Malik. This prompts Tara to inquire about Dev’s mood from Farwari. Meanwhile, Tara and Arjun start painting the mansion. However, Dev asks Farwari to keep an eye on Tara.

In the coming episode, Dev gets angry after seeing Arjun and Farwari helping Tara. As tension rises, a chandelier breaks, endangering Tara. However, Arjun witnesses Tara being in danger and rushes to save her with Dev’s help. However, Dev gets angry and questions Tara about bringing Arjun to the mansion.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 33 6 December 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.