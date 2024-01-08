Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Dev and Jyoti’s husband have a major confrontation

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara gets a call and learns about Dev’s accident. She gets worried and rushes at the spot. Tara rushes Dev to the hospital and asks the doctor to save Dev. However, the doctor asks Tara to bring blood to save Dev’s life and he also informs that Dev has the rare blood group which is Golden blood group.

Tara (Kanika Mann) gets scared and rushes to find Dev’s real mother Jyoti to save Dev’s life. She manages to tell Jyoti about Dev’s accident and brings her to the hospital. Jyoti donates her blood and saves Dev. Later, as Dev recovers, Tara welcome him and the entire family to her house. The next day, Tara and Dev go for a business meeting wherein the two client. However, one of the clients misbehaves with Tara. Dev takes a stand for his wife and protects her.

In the coming episode, the other foreign client informs Tara that he won’t be able to work with her. However, Dev talks to the client and asks him to give one chance to Tara. The latter then gives a good presentation and wins client’s confidence. Later, Tara and Dev return home to find Jyoti’s husband misbehaving with her. Dev stops him and have a big confrontation with him.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 57 7 January 2024 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.