Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Dev asks Tara to call off her engagement with Arjun

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, a twist unfolds as Dev gets Ronak abducted. In the meantime, Tara searches for Ronak, and a confrontation with Dev results in Mehndi staining Dev’s shirt. However, Arjun intervenes and presents legal documents claiming ownership of the mansion via a signature from a mentally unstable individual. Later, Dev tears up the papers and tells Arjun that everything will be changed in 24 hours.

Arjun reveals that his mother will attend their engagement. During a video call with his mother, met with an accident and Dev unexpectedly appears on the video call at that time. Rushing to the accident site, Tara and Arjun find Dev there. This scenario Suspects Dev’s involvement and Arjun confronts him aggressively without knowing anything. Later, the same day they return home with Arjun’s mother, Amrit. She gifts Tara the engagement dupatta, while Dev and Farwari arrive at Tara’s residence.

In the coming episode, as the engagement festivities commence at Tara’s residence, Dev and Farwari make their entrance. Meanwhile, Tara begins her preparations but faces stress when she cannot locate her mother’s earrings. Unexpectedly, Dev enters Tara’s room and hands her the earrings, claiming that Ronak stole them. However, Dev presents a video of the kidnapped Ronak, insisting that to save her brother, Tara must call off her engagement with Arjun and publicly slap him.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 37 13 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Arjun reveals that his mother will attend their engagement. During a video call with his mother, met with an accident and Dev unexpectedly appears on the video call at that time. Rushing to the accident site, Tara and Arjun find Dev there.

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.