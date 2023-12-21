Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Sanmukhi visits the Thakur house, Tara gets suspicious

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Ronak discovers Mr. Malik’s true identity as Dev. Tara escapes through a broken window with Badshah to help Dev. She finds Dev embedded in a wall and tries to release him. Later, Tara urges Dev to complete the marriage. Dev does not believe Tara and tells her that she wants to marry him just to reclaim the mansion. Deva and Tara get married.

For the vidaayi ceremony, Tara, and Dev visit Tara’s house, however, everyone gets upset with Tara and leave. Deva tells Tara that if she cries, he won’t take her with him. Holding her tears back, Tara completes her vidaayi rituals by herself. However, Dev forces Tara to cry by reminding her of her father. Tara sheds tears and Dev leaves her alone. Later, Farwari brings Tara home and Dev asks Tara to leave.

In the coming episode, Sanmukhi visits the Thakur house where Arjun’s grandmother gives her Dev’s childhood photo and asks her to find out Dev’s birth mark. Sanmukhi goes to the mansion and secretly sees Deva and Tara talking in the kitchen. Next morning, Tara wakes Dev up and tells him that the eunuchs are coming to bless them. While eunuchs arrive to bless the couple, Sanmukhi brings Dev’s childhood photo. During a dance, the photo slips from Sanmukhi’s hand and Tara notices it.

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.