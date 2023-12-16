Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara gets forced to marry Dev

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara begins her preparations but faces stress when she cannot locate her mother’s earrings. Unexpectedly, Dev enters Tara’s room and hands her the earrings, claiming that Ronak stole them. However, Dev presents a video of the kidnapped Ronak, insisting that to save her brother, Tara must call off her engagement with Arjun and publicly slap him.

Tara comes to meet Dev where she finally learns that Mr. Malik is only Deva and she gets emotional. However, Dev, who is on revenge mode makes Tara remember her lies that she told him when they were children. Tara tries to explain the situation to Dev but he refuses to listen and asks Tara to fulfil his conditions or else he would kill her brother. Tara gets shocked and asks Dev to not take any extreme steps.

In the coming episode, Deva gives bridal clothes to Tara and promises to make her life hell. He gives Tara a choice to either marry him or sacrifice her brother. Tara, who stands shocked with Dev’s decision gets worried for her brother. She decides to marry Dev to save her brother.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 39 15 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Tara comes to meet Dev where she finally learns that Mr. Malik is only Deva and she gets emotional. However, Dev, who is on revenge mode makes Tara remember her lies that she told him when they were children.

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.