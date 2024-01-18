Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara’s Chachi to not accept her in the house

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Deva gets upset after being questioned about his surname. Soon, Tara goes to Nani and asks her to give Deva his surname. Nani agrees to do so but in return she asks Tara to make promise. Nani asks her to agree to do anything that she would tell her.

Tara agrees to the condition and gets happy after she earns Deva’s surname from Nani. Nani organizes a puja wherein she gives Deva his surname and accepts him as a family member. However, in return, Nani asks Tara to leave Deva and his house. Tara agrees and packs her bag. While, she is getting ready to leave the house, Tara remembers her fond memories with Deva in the house and gets emotional.

In the coming episode, Tara in tears leave Deva’s house and goes to her Chachi’s house. However, Chachi stops Tara at the gate and refuses to let her in. Tara folds her hand and request her Chachi to let her in. Tara’a Chachi mentions that because of her, her own daughter will have to face problem in her future marriage hence she cannot enter the house. Tara gets heart broken.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 67 17 January 2024 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.