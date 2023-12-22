Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara’s life in danger?

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, for the vidaayi ceremony, Tara, and Dev visit Tara’s house, however, everyone gets upset with Tara and leave. Deva tells Tara that if she cries, he won’t take her with him. Holding her tears back, Tara completes her vidaayi rituals by herself. However, Dev forces Tara to cry by reminding her of her father. Tara sheds tears and Dev leaves her alone. Later, Farwari brings Tara home and Dev asks Tara to leave.

Sanmukhi visits the Thakur house where Arjun’s grandmother gives her Dev’s childhood photo and asks her to find out Dev’s birth mark. Sanmukhi goes to the mansion and secretly sees Deva and Tara talking in the kitchen. Next morning, Tara wakes Dev up and tells him that the eunuchs are coming to bless them. While eunuchs arrive to bless the couple, Sanmukhi brings Dev’s childhood photo. During a dance, the photo slips from Sanmukhi’s hand and Tara notices it. However, Sanmukhi runs away along with the photo.

In the coming episode, Tara wakes up and comes to the kitchen to perform her first rasoi rasam. Meanwhile, Kaka informs Dev that it is Tara’s first rasoi. However, Dev mentions that he would not entertain any kind of ritual and drama. Soon, they hear a blast which comes from the kitchen. Farwari reveals that Tara is in the kitchen. Dev gets worried for Tara and rushes to the kitchen and stands shocked

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.