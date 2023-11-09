Chand Jalne Laga: Tara learns about Palash’s reality, gets worried for Ananya

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Dev angrily tears the designs and demands to add her soul to the work by incorporating antique pictures of the haveli. Tara enters the old storeroom of the haveli to search for the pictures in the room. While searching scrap falls over Tara. However, Dev senses the danger and rushes to rescue her.

Tara is angry at Dev for not respecting her work and experiences a tense moment when Dev holds her pallu. She reminds him that he bought the haveli, not her, and urges him to maintain a professional rather than personal relationship. Later, Tara is changing for the next function when Palash peeps into her room and eyes her. Tara senses someone’s presence and catches Palash outside her room. Palash makes an excuse and puts the blame on Dev.

In the coming episode, Tara (Kanika Mann) is looking for Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) and finds him in a raft near the lakeside fishing in the moonlight. Tara accuses him of peeping in her room while she is changing, and Dev tells her that she has a habit of wrongfully accusing the innocent. While a heated argument is going on between the two, a swarm of fireflies scurry across the sky and its reflection illuminates the lake. The trance of this moment breaks with people wishing each other a Happy Diwali. A banter follows between Dev and Tara, the latter finds out that Palash is peeping into her room and suspects that Ananya is in danger.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 13 8 November 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.