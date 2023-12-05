Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Ankush calls Arya her child, Bela leaves the house

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Satya thinks that Arya is Ankush’s illegitimate child, and he uses this information to defame Ankush. Satya tries to turn Ankush’s wife against him. Later, Kasturi and Satya decide to hold a birthday party for Ankush’s daughter. Meanwhile, Bela begins to have doubts about Ankush.

Arya attempts to prevent a mishap involving Zai and a falling fan, an unexpected turn of events occurs, resulting in the fan falling on Zai instead. Kasturi blames Arya, calling her an orphaned troublemaker, prompting an enraged response where Arya reveals her father’s profession as a police officer. Bela gets emotional during this turmoil. Meanwhile, Satya and Kasturi confront Ankush, alleging his involvement in an extramarital affair and questioning Arya’s true parentage.

In the coming episode, during a heated confrontation, Arya confronts Tanmay, urging him to disclose the truth, but Tanmay refuses, leading to a physical altercation. Caught in the act by Kasturi, Arya faces harsh reprimand, being labeled as a street child destined for a bleak fate. In a moment of anger, Ankush steps forward and boldly declares, “How dare you hit my child!” leaving Satya, Kasturi, and Bela stunned and in disbelief. Bela leaves the house in anger.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.