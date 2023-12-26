Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Ankush demands an apology from Arya

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Ankush says that Arya has gone out of her own will and believes she will only return when she feels convinced that there’s no safer place for her than home. Lightning strikes, causing Arya to scream in fear, and she rushes back inside the house. Arya, Zai and other kids ensemble at a ground wherein Satya is going to speak on the stage.

Zai unfortunately gets locked in an empty house which soon catches fire. Ankush and Arya look for Zai and they learn that she is trapped amidst the fire. Ankush and Arya get shocked. Ankush saves Zai. Satya questions Zai about the culprit who locked her inside the room. Zai reveals that Arya was the one who locked her inside the room and this makes Ankush angry. Later, Ankush plans to meet Zai but Bela stops him from meeting his daughter.

In the coming episode, Ankush confronts Arya, wrongly demanding an apology in front of Zai for an alleged mistake. Zai falsely accuses Arya of asking her to do something drastic, angering Ankush. Arya’s grandfather comes to her defense, revealing Zai’s troubling behavior and urging Arya not to succumb to similar distress as her late mother. Tearfully upset, Arya expresses her feelings of isolation and lack of trust. Ankush insists that Zai wouldn’t deceive her father, but Arya, with a hint of sadness, asserts her inability to lie to anyone.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.