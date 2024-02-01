Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya attempts to escape from Sudhar Ghar

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya, having lost the Nanha Police Wala competition for Bella’s sake, faces the consequence as Satya (Aamir Dalvi) declares her transfer to Sudhar Ghar. Ankush pleads with Satya for a second chance, although Anjali wrestles with conflicting emotions as complying with Ankush’s request would go against her prior commitment.

Arya, in a solemn vow to Eklavya, pledges not to disclose her loss in the competition for Bella to Ankush. Simultaneously, Kasturi hands over a file to Satya, revealing the shocking truth that Arya is the daughter of Satya and Chhaya (Damini).

In the coming episode, Arya, gaining the trust of all the children at Sudhar Ghar, assures them that she will orchestrate their escape. She devises a plan involving the use of red chili powder for her escape and intends to seek police assistance to secure the freedom of all the kids from Sudhar Ghar.

Will Arya be able to escape from Sudhar Ghar and save the kids?

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.