Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya claims to be Yug’s wife

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Yug, unconscious, is tended to by Arya, who urges him to recover quickly. In his unconscious state, Yug murmurs Arya’s name. Meanwhile, Ankush pulls Arya aside, warning her not to reveal her true identity to Yug. When Arya asks for an explanation, Ankush angrily gives her an ultimatum: to choose between him and Yug. Arya embraces Ankush, expressing her inability to lose him again. In the depths of his mind, Ankush plots to utilize Arya to seek revenge against Satya.

Ankush disguises as a farmer and takes Yug to Satya’s house. When he returns Arya questions Ankush about how he managed to manipulate the farmers, to which Ankush replies that money has the power to solve all things. When Arya inquires further about the source of the money, Ankush becomes defensive, asking why she is asking so many questions. Arya persists, revealing that Bella, her Gud Kaki, is locked up and has become a mere shell of herself. Ankush, in a fit of rage, dismisses Bella’s situation as destiny and urges Arya to focus on her revenge instead of shedding tears for Bella. Arya gets shocked by his behaviour.

In the coming episode, Satya decides to get Zai and Yug married. However, during the wedding, Yug plans to reveal to Satya that he cannot marry Zai. Soon, Arya enters and halts their marriage. Arya claims to be Yug’s wife. Zai and Yug refuse to believe Arya. Soon, Arya sends a proof to everyone on their phone. Satya and Kasturi get shocked to see the proof.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.