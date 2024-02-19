Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya conceals identity from Yug in temple

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Janerao rushes Arya to the hospital, where she is admitted in critical condition. With emotions running high, Janerao implores the doctor to do everything possible to save Arya’s life, desperate for her survival. Satya arrives at the hospital where Arya is being treated but Jaan Rao and Arya make their escape from the hospital.

After fourteen years pass, Arya grows up dreaming of becoming an IPS officer. She clears her exam and gets one step closer to realizing her dream. Arya finds herself on her scooty, navigating the busy streets when a reckless car driver persistently honks from behind, disrupting her ride. To Arya’s surprise, the culprit turns out to be Yug, who overtakes her and steps out of his car. Arya is infuriated by the reckless driving and confronts the unknown driver.

In the coming episode, Arya is looking for Bella and Ajoba, and she ends up at a temple. While she’s there, she unexpectedly runs into Yug, someone she knows. But Arya doesn’t want Yug to recognize her, so she tries to hide who she is. Then, by accident, Arya bumps into a woman, and flowers spill onto Yug. Instead of revealing herself, Arya decides to leave quietly. She feels conflicted because she wants to talk to Yug but also thinks it’s best to keep her distance for now.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.