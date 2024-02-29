Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya on a mission to prevent Kasturi from becoming CM

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya watches TV and gets to learn about Satya’s announcement, and this also compels Janerao to attend. Despite being in disguise, Arya daringly joins the conference, only to be stunned when Yug, amidst the crowd, instantly recognized her, intensifying the suspense.

Arya and Janerao decide to leave when they see on TV that Satya stepped down, and Kasturi is now running for election. Arya decides to stay, but Janerao advises against it. Arya later finds a way into Satya’s house as she learns that Kasturi is set to get Yug and Zai’s engaged. Arya and Janerao change their getups and come to Zai’s engagement.

In the coming episode, Arya and Janarao, disguised as a waiter, plan to meet Arya’s friend to hand over a gun.

However, Janarao decides to act on his own observations from being with Satya and refuses to hand over the gun. He makes Arya promise to proceed cautiously. Later, Satya publicly

acknowledges Zai as his daughter, attributing her upbringing to Kasturi and praising her qualities as indicative potential for the Chief Minister. But, Arya resolves to prevent Kasturi from becoming CM at all costs.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.