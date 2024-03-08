Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya overhears Kasturi and Satya’s plan to win election

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya saves Kasturi from humiliation and soon Kasturi asks her to work along with her. Kasturi also asks her to stay along with them in their house. Arya gets successful in her plan as she enters Satya’s house. Arya meets her Good Kaaki and consoles her assuring her that she will always be there for her.

Meanwhile, Yugg arrives and confronts Arya about her presence there, prompting questions about her motives and intentions. Satya puts Yug under immense pressure, demanding 10 crore rupees in cash in a days’ time. Meanwhile, Arya enters Yug’s house to find important documents. Later, in the same room with Yug and Zai, Arya, disguised as a spy, faces a close call when Yug accidentally spills water. However, they fail to see each other.

In the coming episode, Arya is thinking about how hard it is to find proof against Yug. But then Kasturi, who is also involved in an election, talks about her ambitious plans to win. Arya overhears Kasturi and Satya, talking about how they’re planning to harm other candidates. Kasturi mentions that they’ve managed to gather a lot of money in a short time, almost like they found a gold mine in Yug’s name. Arya gets frustrated because everything was going smoothly until Yug unexpectedly changed the situation by providing support or resources, like offering a lifeline.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.