Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya wins race for her Baba, Ankush gets emotional

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Bela makes the difficult decision to send Arya to Sudhar Ghar, where Satya elucidates its purpose as a corrective home for troublesome children. Arya, feeling frightened, receives reassurance from Ankush, who implores Satya to cease scaring Arya. In an emotional moment, Arya confronts Bela, questioning whether Bela perceives her as a troublemaker or a liar, leaving Bela overwhelmed with tears.

Eklavya drops the bombshell that Arya is slated to participate in the Nanha Police Officer contest, orchestrated by Ankush. Despite Arya’s grandfather expressing concern, Ankush remains adamant about her participation, citing a month for preparation. Arya, however, vehemently opposes the idea, warning of being sent to Sudhar Ghar if coerced. Undeterred, her family dismisses her objections. Arya, now resolute, challenges Ankush to orchestrate her victory, even in the face of her unwillingness to partake in the competition.

In the coming episode, Ankush and Arya’s grandfather devise a plan Ankush insists that until Arya refrains from participating and secures victory in the Nanha Policewala competition, he won’t allow their grandfather to eat. Defying this plan, Arya chooses to run the race, Bella supports Zia, while Ankush roots for Arya’s success. Upon completing the race, Arya bypasses any celebration, instead heading straight to her grandfather to feed him with her own hands. Witnessing this heartfelt gesture, Ankush’s eyes well up with tears, deeply moved by Arya’s selfless act of compassion towards their grandfather.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.