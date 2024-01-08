Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya worries for her and other children’s lives

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Eklavya overhears a conversation of Tanmay and discovers that Tanmay is claiming that Arya’s mother, Chhaya, is alive. Tanmay lies knowing that Eklavya is listening to his conversation. Eklavya relays this message to Arya, who believes Ankush has deceived her and her grandfather. Subsequently, Arya intends to inform her grandfather, but Eklavya dissuades her from doing so.

Arya, in her desperate search for her mother, sought refuge in a car that belonged to Satya. Unbeknownst to her, Satya, with full awareness of her presence, directed his goons to drive the vehicle to the location where he had previously kidnapped several other kids. Upon arrival at an unfamiliar place, Arya discovered a room filled with frightened children who had been confined there. Understanding the intelligence of Arya, Satya instructed his henchmen to maintain a vigilant watch over her. Ankush gets to know that Arya is missing.

In the coming episode, Arya will be unconscious and will wake up after recalling her mother. She will try to open her hand and will see that all the other children are unconscious. She will wake them all up. The children will express their fear and distress, lamenting that no one will have come to rescue them. They will regret not heeding their mothers and will say they should have listened to their mom and not gone out.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.