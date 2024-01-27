Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Bella convinces Arya to intentionally lose the Nanhe Policewala Competition

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya, getting ready to visit Sudhar Ghar, spreads her photos around, hoping her grandfather won’t miss her too much. Touched by Arya’s thoughtful gesture, her grandfather gets emotional, expressing how he’ll miss her voice and their playful moments.

Meanwhile, Kasturi questions Arya about her mother Chhaya’s death, sensing a hidden secret. The grandfather receives a note from Arya, stating that she won’t be living with them. Blindfolded during a Nanha Policewala competition, Arya ( Maahi Bhadra) skillfully navigates a roadblock, relying on her teammates’ directions. Meanwhile, Kasturi, on a quest to uncover Arya’s mother Chhaya’s (Sai Deodhar) identity, stumbles upon a crucial file that mysteriously ends up on Satya’s (Aamir Dalvi) desk, leaving her in a state of panic. However, Kasturi manages to stop Satya from reading it.

In the coming episode, Bella comes to speak to Arya just before the final phase of Nanha Policewala competition. Bella convinces Arya to intentionally lose the Nanhe Policewala Competition in order to secure Zia’s victory. Arya gets upset seeing Bella emotional and promises to lose the competition.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.