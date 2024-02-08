Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Satya confesses to being Arya’s father

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya manages to escape from Sudhar Ghar and with the help of a vegetable seller she reaches home. However, she hides beneath the bed. Satya finds her and attempts to attack her but Ankush lands at the house and looks for Arya. Satya shuts Arya’s mouth with his hand and hides behind the door. Ankush finds something suspicious.

Arya manages to run away from Satya’s clutches and reaches a cliff. Ankush and Satya land at the cliff. While Ankush tries to save Arya from Satya, the latter attempts to kill Ankush. While they get into a tiff, Satya pushes Ankush and he falls of the cliff. Arya witnesses the entire accident and gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Ankush confronts Satya in a dramatic showdown to rescue Arya. Their clash brings them to the edge of a cliff, where Satya arrogantly taunts Ankush, claiming victory is futile. In a chilling act, Satya callously pushes Ankush over the cliff’s edge. Arya, overcome with shock and grief, cries out in agony, accusing Satya of not only taking her mother’s life but now attempting to harm her father figure. She vehemently rejects any notion of Satya being her father, declaring her unwavering allegiance to Ankush.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.