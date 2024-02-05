Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Satya KILLS Ankush

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, As Kasturi unveils the truth to Satya about Arya being his daughter, a vengeful Satya, reminiscent of the harm inflicted upon her mother Chhaya, contemplates ending Arya’s life. In a parallel scenario, Eklavya urgently alerts Ankush to the imminent danger Arya faces.

As both Ankush and Satya embark on contrasting journeys, one to rescue Arya and the other to harm her, the looming question arises. Arya manages to escape from Sudhar Ghar and with the help of a vegetable seller she reaches home. However, she hides beneath the bed. Satya finds her and attempts to attack her but Ankush lands at the house and looks for Arya. Satya shuts Arya’s mouth with his hand and hides behind the door. Ankush finds something suspicious.

In the coming episode, Arya manages to run away from Satya’s clutches and reaches a cliff. Ankush and Satya land at the cliff. While Ankush tries to save Arya from Satya, the latter attempts to kill Ankush. While they get into a tiff, Satya pushes Ankush and he falls of the cliff. Arya witnesses the entire accident and gets shocked.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.