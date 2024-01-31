Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Satya learns about Arya being his daughter

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya gears up for the last phase of the competition. However, she makes a big sacrifice as she purposely performs poorly and unfortunately loose the Nanha Policewala competition. Ankush and Baba get upset and emotional after Arya’s defeat. Soon, she is asked to go to Sudhar Ghar and bids an emotional goodbye to everyone.

Arya, having lost the Nanha Police Wala competition for Bella’s sake, faces the consequence as Satya (Aamir Dalvi) declares her transfer to Sudhar Ghar. Ankush pleads with Satya for a second chance, although Anjali wrestles with conflicting emotions as complying with Ankush’s request would go against her prior commitment.

In the coming episode, Arya, in a solemn vow to Eklavya, pledges not to disclose her loss in the competition for Bella to Ankush. Simultaneously, Kasturi hands over a file to Satya, revealing the shocking truth that Arya is the daughter of Satya and Chhaya (Damini).

Will Satya resort to harm upon discovering this reality?

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.