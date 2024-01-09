Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Satya plants a bomb to KILL Arya

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya, in her desperate search for her mother, sought refuge in a car that belonged to Satya. Satya, with full awareness of her presence, directed his goons to drive the vehicle to the location where he had previously kidnapped several other kids. Upon arrival at an unfamiliar place, Arya discovered a room filled with frightened children who had been confined there.

Arya is unconscious and soon she wakes up after recalling her mother. She tries to open her hand and sees that all the other children are unconscious. She wakes them all up. The children express their fear and distress, lamenting that no one will have come to rescue them. They regret not heeding their mothers and say they should have listened to their mom and not gone out.

In the coming episode, Satya decides to kill all the children and Arya as he fears getting exposed. He asks his henchmen to execute plan B which means planting a bomb in the hall where the kids are kept hostage. Soon, Arya notices a box which starts beeping and learns about the bomb.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar