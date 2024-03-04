Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Yug fails to find substantial information about Arya

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya resolves to prevent Kasturi from becoming CM at all costs. During Yug and Zai’s engagement, as Yug attempts to place the ring on Zai’s finger, Janerao, disguised among the guests, pulls out a gun and shoots at Kasturi. Arya rushes towards the stage, feigning an attempt to save Kasturi, but the chaos ensues as guests panic and scatter.

Arya gets hit by the bullet on her shoulder and falls down, shocking everyone and making them confused and scared. Satya gets worried for Kasturi and the family and decides to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, Yug also gets suspicious of Arya and decides to probe more about her past. Arya learns that Yug is trying to dig her past hence she also takes up the challenge to hide her identity from Yug and defeat him in his plan.

In the coming episode, Janerao warns Arya that Yugg, being a millionaire, could deploy spies against her. However, if Yugg discovers Arya’s true identity as Arya Rajyavtar instead of Aira Karkhanis, it could lead to trouble. Despite Yugg’s attempts to investigate Arya, he finds no substantial information. Arya speculates that Satya and Kasturi might still be keeping tabs on her, as her body was never found. Arya determined not to let Yugg Sisodiya interfere with her goals, believing he won’t be able to expose her. Yugg, on the other hand, is determined to keep his secret hidden, even from Arya.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.