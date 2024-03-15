Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Zai gets shocked to see Arya-Yug’s close moment on bed

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya and a woman were in the process of cleaning a dusty blanket, and Yug passed by and started experiencing coughing and itching in his eyes due to the dust getting into them. In an attempt to retrieve the phone from Yug, Arya asked the woman to go inside and instructed Yug to sit on a chair. She then assisted him in opening his eyes, which led to an unexpected romantic moment between them.

After the Holi celebrations, Zai and Yug become intoxicated, with Zai eventually falling asleep on the sofa. Yugg expresses gratitude to Bappa for saving him from Zai, prompting Arya to question him about his statement. Yug responds mysteriously, implying that he keeps many secrets and disclosing that the only person he truly considers his own is a childhood friend. Despite Arya’s attempts to discover more, Yug runs upstairs.

In the coming episode, Yug goes to a room and falls down on a bed. Arya goes close to him and tries to find out his secret. While Yug is about to reveal the truth, Zai enters the room along with Kasturi and Satya. Zai gets shocked to see Yug and Arya together on a bed. Zai questions Arya about the actions and the latter gets worried.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.