Dhaakad Beera Upcoming Twist: Samrat celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Kishmish; protects her from humiliation

Dhaakad Beera, the Colors TV show produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films, has seen Samrat (Divyam Shukla) fighting against all odds to protect his sister Kishmish. We saw Bhanwari Devi (Rakshanda Khan) sending her off to an orphanage without Samrat knowing about it. Samrat renounced food and water, got ill, but did not stop searching for her. Finally, when he got her, Sushila adopted Kishmish legally, and Bhanwari Devi had to accept it for the sake of her grandson Samrat.

The show will see a leap of five years, after which child actor Rivanshi Thakur will enter the show as Kishmish.

With a jump in the story of five years, the story will now depict the struggles of Samrat, living his life all alone without the help of his family, with his sister. As we know, Bhanwari Devi drew a partition line in the house, asking Samrat to stay with his sister on the other side of the house, and have a life of his own with her, without taking any kind of support from his family. Samrat will agree to the challenge.

Post the leap, Samrat will be shown doing all kinds of errand jobs to earn money. He will lead a labourer’s life, working at a tea shop and doing other tasks for money. On the Raksha Bandhan day, Samrat will be in high spirits to celebrate the day with his sister. He will be seen cooking a paratha in the shape of a rakhi for his sister. He will go out of the house to buy a special rakhi gift for Kishmish. Meanwhile, Manveer will manipulate Kishmish to play a game in return for some money. Kishmish will be tempted to buy a gift for her brother with the money she got, and will agree to the game.

Manveer will put a board around Kishmish’s neck saying ‘Kalmuhi’, and will ask her to go around the place. While Kishmish will get humiliated, she will also get money with which she will plan to buy a gift for her brother. Samrat will arrive at the right moment when Kishmish will become a laughing stock. He will protect her, take her to the house and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her.

What will be the next hurdle that Samrat will face?

Dhaakad Beera, produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films, for Colors TV, presents the dark realities of honour killing, set against a Haryanvi backdrop. The heart-wrenching promo shows a mother-in-law killing her own daughter-in-law for bearing an illegitimate child. The show is the tale of a brother and sister wherein the brother vows to protect and safeguard his sister for all his life. The show has Divyam Shukla, Rakshanda Khan, Pankhuri Awasthy playing the main roles.