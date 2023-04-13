Sony SAB’s “Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare” is a one-of-a-kind show that highlights a different love story between two individuals, Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), who are from two different time periods. The show’s exciting plot has captivated audiences, and with Dhruv gradually developing feelings for Tara, viewers are thoroughly enjoying this romantic phase. In the upcoming episodes, the story promises to take an interesting turn packed with more drama, romance, and exciting sequences.

Susheela (Dhruv’s mother) takes Tara to the police station, where she shows her a video and confronts her about keeping everyone in the dark. Tara explains to Susheela that her only intention during the fight with the goon was to save the girl’s life, but Susheela refuses to listen and understand. Their argument escalates, and Susheela throws Tara in front of a moving car. Fortunately, Dhruv comes to Tara’s aid and saves her. Susheela realizes her mistake and acknowledges that Tarun (Amit Pachori) had manipulated her into believing that Tara was at fault. Tarun becomes enraged as his plan to remove Tara from the Saxena family’s life fails. However, he devises a new plan and gets Susheela arrested, putting the Saxena family in a precarious situation.

How will Dhruv save his mother from the police? What will be his plan of action?

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said, “Dhruv as a character is undergoing so many changes in life at once, from hiding the truth about his marriage from his family to developing feelings for Tara and now confronting Tarun and his schemes. The show is entering a more thrilling phase, and I am confident that the upcoming episodes will astonish viewers. As an artist, I have always believed that getting an opportunity to play different shades of a character in a show is a blessing. Dhruv’s character enables me to expand my artistic horizons and experiment with my craft.”