Sony SAB, with first of its kind show ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare,’ has brought to light a unique love story about two individuals, Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), who belong to two different eras. The show has caught the viewers’ attention with its engaging storyline, gripping background score, and cute nok-jhoks between Dhruv and Tara. Tara is taking baby steps and trying to get in the good books of Dhruv so that he believes her story of time travel. Tara unintentionally gets close to Dhruv as she is helping him be a better son and make better decisions in life.

This week, Tara takes her first big step toward her ultimate goal and hypnotizes Dhruv. She takes him to the same place where she had landed after coming to the 21st century through Navrang Van. However, to her surprise, she is unable to find the portal. Tara’s plan fails, and with a heavy heart, she takes Dhruv back to his house. However, the situations at his place seem to have worsened with a confession letter written by Tara. Sushila (Neelima Singh) is extremely furious with Tara. However, Dhruv comes to her rescue and saves the day.

Will Dhruv be able to find the way to the real Navrang Van for Tara?

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said, “It’s almost going to be a month since Dhruv Tara started its unique journey on television, and I can’t thank my stars enough to have bagged such a great opportunity. I think in every episode, the storyline is showcasing a beautiful connection that transcends time and circumstances. With such a gripping storyline, I believe the show has struck the right chord with the audiences, and this journey will only keep getting better. With Dhruv trusting Tara at one end and Dhruv’s mother increasing suspicions, the show indeed has reached an interesting juncture. It will be interesting to watch how Dhruv and Tara maneuver their way through this challenge.”