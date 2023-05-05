ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Dollar and Riya join hands against Dilpreet

Riya breaks her ties with her grandfather, Dilpreet. Later, Riya and Dollar meet at the Gurudwara to discuss Dilpreet's behavior. Dollar gives Riya the idea of marrying him and taking revenge on Dilpreet. Hence, Dollar and Riya join hands against Dilpreet in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 May,2023 11:21:16
Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Veer (Paras Arora) and Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) finally confess their love. However, Amrita refuses to come in between Veer and Riya. On the other hand, Dilpreet convinces Riya to call off the marriage, however, even after a lot of convincing, Riya decides to get married to Veer.

Riya and Veer prepare for their wedding and head to the Gurudwara for the wedding rituals. However, as they are about to leave, Riya breaks her marriage with Veer. Everyone gets happy and decides to inform Amrita. But Dollar kidnaps Amrita and takes her away. However, Dilpreet manages to save Amrita.

Later, Riya feels heartbroken as she believes that Dilpreet has chosen Amrita over her, and this feeling has been proven by the many challenging situations the Brar family has faced in recent times. Hence, Riya decides to cut ties with her grandfather, which has sent shockwaves through the Brar family.

In the coming episode, Dilpreet asks Amrita and Veer to start their new life and get engaged. However, Amrita and Veer give thought to his idea. On the other hand, Riya and Dollar meet at the Gurudwara to discuss Dilpreet’s behavior. Dollar gives Riya the idea of marrying him and taking revenge on Dilpreet.

Will Riya get married to Dollar?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

