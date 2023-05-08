Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to attempt suicide

Nimrit talks ill about Rana and makes him feel guilty. Rana gets upset and leaves the house. Rana gets depressed by Nimrit’s words and attempts suicide in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Riya feels heartbroken as she believes that Dilpreet has chosen Amrita over her, and this feeling has been proven by the many challenging situations the Brar family has faced in recent times. Hence, Riya decides to cut ties with her grandfather, which has sent shockwaves through the Brar family.

Dilpreet asks Amrita and Veer to start their new life and get engaged. However, Amrita and Veer give thought to his idea. On the other hand, Riya and Dollar meet at the Gurudwara to discuss Dilpreet’s behavior. Dollar gives Riya the idea of marrying him and taking revenge on Dilpreet.

Riya and Dollar go to the Gurudwara for their marriage. However, Amrita comes on time and exposes Dollar’s real identity. Amrita informs Riya that Dollar is their age-old enemy, Khushwant’s son. He tried to come close to our family to seek revenge. Riya gets shocked to know the truth.

In the coming episode, Nimrit witnesses the Brar family’s behaviour with Riya and gets angry. She complains to Rana. Nimrit talks ill about Rana and makes him feel guilty. Rana gets upset and leaves the house. Late at night, Nimrit fails to see him in the house and looks out for him. Rana gets depressed by Nimrit’s words and attempts suicide.

Will Brar family save Rana?

