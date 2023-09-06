Television | Spoilers

Amrita meets Aastha and Beeji and asks them to save her child and takes a promise from them to hide the reality. Aastha hence decides to save the kid and not Amrita. She also signs the consent paper without Veer’s knowledge in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Amrita witnesses all the girls and Riya being trapped inside a godown. Soon, she brings a match stick and puts the godown on fire which scares the goons. They open the girls’ hands and ask them to run to one corner. However, taking advantage of the situation, the girls try to escape. Amrita unites with her sister Riya. While they began to leave the godown, a goon hit Amrita with his car and the latter falls unconscious on the ground.

In the coming episode, the family rushes Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) to the hospital post her accident. They pray for Amrita and her child. Before Amrita could go to the ICU, she meets Aastha and Beeji. Amrita asks them to save her child and takes a promise from them to hide the reality. Aastha hence decides to save the kid and not Amrita. She also signs the consent paper without Veer’s knowledge.

As we reported earlier, Amrita’s condition worsens and Veer (Paras Arora) is called to speak to Amrita for one last time. As Veer asks Amrita to stay strong and fight for her life, the latter fails to respond and soon the doctor announces her to be dead.

Will Veer manage to know the truth?