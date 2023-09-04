Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Riya has decided to meet Dollar before leaving for Canada. However, while she is on her way, Riya gets kidnapped by a few goons. She gets caught in a human trafficking case and witnesses a lot of girls being held captive at a location. Riya tries ways to save herself and the other girls who are held captive.

Later, Amrita learns that Riya is in trouble and reaches to save her. Pregnant Amrita knocks one goon after the other to save her sister. Amrita finds Riya but hides behind a drum after seeing goons around her. Riya also senses Amrita’s presence around her.

In the coming episode, Amrita witnesses all the girls and Riya being trapped inside a godown. Soon, she brings a match stick and puts the godown on fire which scares the goons. They open the girls’ hand and ask them to run to one corner. However, taking advantage of the situation, the girls try to escape. Amrita unites with her sister Riya. While they began to leave from the godown, a goon hit Amrita with his car and the latter falls unconscious on the ground.

Will Amrita and her child survive?