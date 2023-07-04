Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Brar family unites to celebrate Sanjot and Dilpreet's anniversary

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Dilpreet separates Veer-Amrita and Dollar-Riya on their wedding day. He asks the boys Veer and Dollar to focus on work and finish it within the given deadlines.

Sanjot, determined to reunite the newly married couples, comes up with a clever plan. Making an excuse, Sanjot sends Veer to Amrita’s room and Dollar to Riya’s, hoping for a romantic rendezvous. As things seem to be going according to plan, Dilpreet unexpectedly awakens and decides to check on the boys. Alarmed by Dilpreet’s imminent arrival, Veer and Dollar quickly retreat to their original rooms. Sanjot’s carefully laid-out plan to bring the couples together ultimately fails.

In the coming episode, Riya, Dollar, Veer, and Amrita take charge of Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary celebrations, leaving no stone unturned to create a memorable and enchanting ambiance for the beloved couple. They decorate the house with beautiful flowers, elegant lights, and charming personalized touches for Sanjot and Dilpreet. The Brar family come together and celebrate Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary.

Are you excited to watch the happy moment?

