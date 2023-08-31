Television | Spoilers

Riya makes the decision to set forth on her journey to Canada, a choice supported wholeheartedly by her family. As the departure day arrives, a bittersweet ambiance fills the air in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) has tried to speak to Veer. However, he refuses to talk to her and stays away from her. Soon, Amrita decides to take a big step. She goes to an isolated area near a hill and decides to end her life. However, Rana witnesses Amrita standing on the edge and runs to save her life. Rana manages to save Amrita from committing suicide.

Amrita feels uneasy and Sanjot notices her behaviour. Hence, the latter secretly gets Amrita’s test done. Soon, the result comes out and it is revealed that Amrita is pregnant and she can become a mother. Soon, the family dresses up and arranges a surprise moment for Veer and Amrita and announces the latter’s pregnancy.

In the coming episode, Riya (Hema Sood) makes the decision to set forth on her journey to Canada, a choice supported wholeheartedly by her family. As the departure day arrives, a bittersweet ambiance fills the air. Riya’s father, Rana, is overcome with a rush of emotions, his eyes brimming with tears as he offers his heartfelt blessings to his beloved daughter. Riya, her heart equally heavy with mixed feelings, takes a moment to comfort her father. The family gathers around, enveloping Riya and Rana in a warm hug and they bid adieu to Riya.

Are you excited to see the drama?