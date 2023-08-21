ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet furious as Aastha's pregnancy truth revealed

Maan and Aastha reveal about Aastha’s pregnancy news. While Sanjot gets happy, Dilpreet gets angry at the couple. However, Sanjot takes a stand for Aastha and supports her like her daughter in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Maan (Sandeep Baswana) decides to go ahead with Aastha’s surgery unknown to her. Even after knowing this could be a threat to the baby, Maan takes unconscious Aastha to the operation theatre. However, Riya gets to know about this and rushes to the hospital with Beeji to stop Maan. Sanjot comes to the operation theatre and slaps Maan for risking Aastha and her baby’s life.

Aastha’s trust gets broken after she learns about Maan’s decision. She is disappointed with Maan and does not want to speak to her. On the other hand, Veer thinks that Amrita is pregnant and decides to surprise anyone. He brings printed T-shirts and makes everyone wear them. Soon, he announces Amrita’s pregnancy and the family congratulates them. However, Amrita is upset as she knows that she can never get pregnant.

In the coming episode, Maan and Aastha reveal Aastha’s pregnancy news. While Sanjot gets happy, Dilpreet gets angry at the couple. Soon, the villagers come to the Brar house and they start taunting Maan and Aastha. However, Sanjot takes a stand for Aastha and supports her like her daughter which makes Aastha emotional.

Will Dilpreet apologize to Aastha?

