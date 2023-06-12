Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet's heart-breaking choice to save Rana or Veer

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, is churning out interesting twists and turns for the viewers. According to the plot, Amrita presents an idea, making Sanjot a social media influencer. As Amrita witnesses Sanjot lost in Dilpreet’s thoughts and being upset, she decides to divert her mind. Later, Amrita asks Sanjot to make interesting cuisines, and she shoots her while Sanjot prepares the dishes. Amrita plans to upload those videos on social media so Sanjot can be busy and become an influencer.

In the coming episode, at Brar’s house, the family hears bad news. Dilpreet gets information about Rana and Veer’s accident. Dilpreet rushes to the hospital. Meanwhile, Tavleen also learns about Veer’s accident, and she gets worried for her grandson. Tavleen and Dilpreet beg the doctor to save Veer and Rana. However, the doctor reveals that Rana and Veer need blood for recovery. Dilpreet asks the doctor to take his blood and save his children. However, as Dilpreet is aged, the doctor refuses to take the risk. He asks Dilpreet to donate his blood to one of the patients. Now, Dilpreet gets into a dilemma, who to donate his blood to.

Will Dilpreet donate his blood to Rana over Veer?

Dil Diyaan Gallan is the story of three generations with their roots in Punjab. It explores a family’s journey where the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and hopefully heal when the third-generation steps in. The lead star cast of the show includes Pankaj Beri, Jasjeet Babbar, Sandeep Baswana, Reema Wohra, Kaveri Priyam, Ravi Gosain, Kanika Maheshwari, Hema Sood, Paras Arora.

