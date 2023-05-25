ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan shares a good news with Amrita and Veer  

Amrita and Veer learn a piece of good news when they get to know that Maan has evidence to prove Rana’s innocence in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 May,2023 14:45:36
Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. According to the plot, the police come to arrest Rana, but Veer decides to take the blame on him. Veer asks Dilpreet to allow him to take this decision. However, Maan opposes Veer’s decision. Nimrit gets angry at Maan for not helping his brother in difficult times. Finally, after a lot of discussions, Dilpreet agrees, and Veer gets arrested after he takes the blame.

Rana gets discharged from the hospital and learns about Veer’s arrest drama. Rana and Maan come to the police station, wherein Rana surrenders to save Veer. He informs the police that he has murdered Khushwant’s aid. However, Veer asks the police not to believe him. Maan states Rana and reveals the truth.

In the coming episode, Rana gets arrested after Maan gives the statement. The police leave Veer, and he comes home. However, he gets upset as Rana is arrested and is away from his family. Amrita pacifies him and tries to make him understand the situation. Later, Amrita and Veer learn good news when they know that Maan has evidence to prove Rana’s innocence.

Will Rana get bail?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

