ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Nimrit tries to create problems for Aastha

Aastha opens a small clinic in Brar house to earn rent. Nimrit and her sister are plotting against the Brar family. They are trying to create problems for Aastha in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jul,2023 15:47:09
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Nimrit tries to create problems for Aastha 837030

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Biji throws Maan (Sandeep Baswana) and Rana (Ravi Gossain) out of the house. Maan gets upset with the constant problem at the house. He breaks down in front of Aastha. However, the latter motivates him to fight all odds. Soon, Maan goes to the farm and decides to do farming. He promises to save the farm and house.

Maan decides to take up farming, determined to save the family’s legacy. Dilpreet, witnessing Maan’s dedication, feels a sense of pride in his son’s decision. Rana taunts Maan about his unconventional career choice. He questions Maan’s capability to be a farmer, raising doubts about his dedication and perseverance. Maan is determined to prove his worth and contribute to the family’s well-being.

In the coming episode, Aastha opens a small clinic in Brar’s house to earn rent. However, Nimrit and her sister are plotting against the Brar family. They are trying to create problems for Aastha by not letting the injections reach the house in time.

What will happen now? Will Aastha learn about Nimrit and her sister’s plan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: SRK unveils the villain of Jawan! Witness Vijay Sethupathi as the ‘Dealer of Death’ in Jawan’s New Poster, Brace Yourself for the Most Menacing Villain Ever!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana taunts Maan over his farming decison 836282
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana taunts Maan over his farming decison
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm  835797
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm 
"My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence,"- says Puneet Issar aka Bhanupratap, on his character from Sony SAB's Vanshaj 835642
“My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap’s essence,”- says Puneet Issar aka Bhanupratap, on his character from Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Pushpa's journey of self-exploration and achieving her late father's dream of Patola weaving unfolds in Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible 835340
Pushpa’s journey of self-exploration and achieving her late father’s dream of Patola weaving unfolds in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 - 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 834730
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 – 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt   833917
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt  
Latest Stories
Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri delighted by the success of 'Oppenheimer' Filling Cinema Halls in Kashmir; excited for his science based film 'The Vaccine War' to Release in Kashmir! 837036
Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri delighted by the success of ‘Oppenheimer’ Filling Cinema Halls in Kashmir; excited for his science based film ‘The Vaccine War’ to Release in Kashmir!
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva saves Kairi 837018
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva saves Kairi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush’s goons thrash Vikrant 837023
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush’s goons thrash Vikrant
'Itna Pyar', Janhvi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For 'Bawaal' Reviews 836960
‘Itna Pyar’, Janhvi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For ‘Bawaal’ Reviews
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh falls in love with Aradhna 837019
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh falls in love with Aradhna
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav learns about Robin being Kathaa's boss 837015
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav learns about Robin being Kathaa’s boss
Read Latest News