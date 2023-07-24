Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Nimrit tries to create problems for Aastha

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Biji throws Maan (Sandeep Baswana) and Rana (Ravi Gossain) out of the house. Maan gets upset with the constant problem at the house. He breaks down in front of Aastha. However, the latter motivates him to fight all odds. Soon, Maan goes to the farm and decides to do farming. He promises to save the farm and house.

Maan decides to take up farming, determined to save the family’s legacy. Dilpreet, witnessing Maan’s dedication, feels a sense of pride in his son’s decision. Rana taunts Maan about his unconventional career choice. He questions Maan’s capability to be a farmer, raising doubts about his dedication and perseverance. Maan is determined to prove his worth and contribute to the family’s well-being.

In the coming episode, Aastha opens a small clinic in Brar’s house to earn rent. However, Nimrit and her sister are plotting against the Brar family. They are trying to create problems for Aastha by not letting the injections reach the house in time.

What will happen now? Will Aastha learn about Nimrit and her sister’s plan?

