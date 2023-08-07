Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot receives first big order of 100 kg Barfis

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Sanjot bumps into her old school friend, who gives her a catering order for his party. Sanjot makes the best arrangements, and all the guests praise the work. Sanjot’s friend feels grateful to her and thanks her for making the best arrangement. Later, his friend suggests Sanjot expand her catering business. Sanjot decides to give it a thought.

Sanjot feels she cannot do business and refuses to expand her catering business. However, Sanjot’s friends and Riya, Amrita, Dollar, and Veer, try to convince Sanjot to take the risk and run a business. They try various moves to convince her. However, Sanjot stays adamant.

In the coming episode, Sanjot’s dream of starting her own catering business finally takes flight as she bravely agrees to take on the challenge. She receives her first significant order, 100 kg of barfis. With unwavering dedication, Sanjot begins preparing for this bulk order, putting her heart and soul into every step of the process. She is determined to deliver the best quality barfis on time.

What will happen now? Will she succeed in her plan?

Also Read: “I feel for the first time I am validated as an artiste” …Karan Johar , Basking In The Success Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Speaks On His State Of Mind as the World Showers Love On His Labour Of Love