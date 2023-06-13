Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot wins cooking competition

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, is churning out interesting twists and turns for the viewers. According to the plot, at Brar’s house, the family hears bad news. Dilpreet gets information about Rana and Veer’s accident. Dilpreet rushes to the hospital. Meanwhile, Tavleen also learns about Veer’s accident, and she gets worried for her grandson.

Tavleen and Dilpreet beg the doctor to save Veer and Rana. However, the doctor reveals that Rana and Veer need blood for recovery. Dilpreet asks the doctor to take his blood and save his children. However, as Dilpreet is aged, the doctor refuses to take the risk. He asks Dilpreet to donate his blood to one of the patients. Now, Dilpreet gets into a dilemma, who to donate his blood to. He later decides to risk his life and save both of them.

In the coming episode, Sanjot participates in a cooking competition abroad. Along with Amrita, Sanjot represents India at the competition. They all gear up for the competition. Maan supports his mother and motivates her. Sanjot manages to prepare the best dish, which the judges love, and she is crowned as the competition winner and gets a reward of 25,000 dollars.

Will Dilpreet learn about Sanjot’s victory?

Dil Diyaan Gallan is the story of three generations with their roots in Punjab. It explores a family’s journey where the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and hopefully heal when the third-generation steps in. The lead star cast of the show includes Pankaj Beri, Jasjeet Babbar, Sandeep Baswana, Reema Wohra, Kaveri Priyam, Ravi Gosain, Kanika Maheshwari, Hema Sood, Paras Arora.

