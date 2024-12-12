Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Chirag refuses to marry Mishka; Mishka takes revenge

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) deciding to keep the child with him. He named the kid Ragini, while Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) named her kid as Chandni. It will be interesting to see how Chandni and Ragaini, will in due course of time, bring their parents together. Amidst this, Mishka (Simran Budharup) who has successfully separated Chirag and Deepika, now harbours dreams of marrying Chirag.

The upcoming episode will see Mishka deciding to speak her mind out to Chirag. She will tell him how they as friends have always cared for each other, and how she can now help him and Ragini by marrying Chirag. Chirag will blatantly refuse, saying that he has never seen Mishka to be a wife. Mishka will burn with anger and will take her revenge. She will want to throw the kid out of Chirag’s life. Hence Mishka will kidnap the kid and will place her in some street, alone. Chirag and family will be shaken to know that Ragini is missing.

What will happen now?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.