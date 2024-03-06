Doree spoiler: Agni’s decision to stay with Doree leaves everyone speechless

Colors TV’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree comes up with an idea to bring back Ganga’s memory. She dresses up like Lord Shiva and comes in front of Ganga. She makes him remember the past incident when he had made dressed like Shiva. Ganga remembers her past and gets glimpse of the same.

Doree hears Shiv Katha and decides to perform Shiv Tandav. Meanwhile, Agni wanders into the forest and gets stuck in quicksand, calling for help. Later, Mansi hears him and rushes to assist. As Doree dances Tandav, Neelu spots suspicious women dropping a pot near her. Everyone tries to stop Doree, but she continues dancing on broken pots, expressing her fear of losing Baba again. Mansi puts in great effort to save Agni from quicksand.

In the coming episode, Agni agrees to stay after seeing Mansi’s concern for Doree. Agni aka Ganga returns to the basti. Doree is relieved and hugs Agni and pleads for him not to leave. Everyone is shocked by Agni’s change of heart. Mansi observes Doree and Agni together, and they all proceed to do the aarti.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.