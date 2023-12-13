Doree spoiler: Anand burns Ganga’s house

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Kailashi Devi is home with her newborn grandson and granddaughter. She gets angry at the baby girl’s crying sound and is about to throw her until she spots Doree and Bhairavi, recalling the earnings she provided them, which further fuels Kailashi’s anger. Meanwhile, Ganga feeds Doree paratha and ghee, which upsets Nani as she notices Ganga prioritizes Doree’s needs over his own. Simultaneously, Rahim and Govind prepare sarees for dispatch to Thakur Haveli. Later, Anand enters and gets furious after seeing Doree, which leads him and Neelu to decide to burn the sarees

The Purohit crafts the baby boy’s Kundali, and recommends them to perform ‘Tula Bhar’ ritual. Simultaneously, Ganga joyfully presents an artificial anklet to Doree, and this highlights their happiness in simple ways. Meanwhile, observing this, Anand and Neelu decide to send Doree away for the ‘Tula Daan’ ritual while planning to sabotage the sarees. Later, the ‘Tula Bhar’ puja progresses in Thakur Haveli, and Doree joins Mansi, who delightfully dresses her up for the first time as her own. Nani and Ganga head to the temple, unaware that Neelu is thinking to burn the sarees using firecrackers. Just as Neelu is about to execute the plan, Ganga unexpectedly returns, almost catching her red-handed.

In the coming episode, Neelu covertly places ‘barood’ from a firecracker, and narrowly escapese from Ganga’s notice as she hides. In a divine twist, Doree, adorned as Durga Maa for Tula Daan, enrages Kailashi Devi, who reluctantly accepts the situation. During the ritual, the Purohit initiates the ceremony, placing the baby boy on one side of the weighing scale. However, Kailashi, determined to balance the scale, adds all her jewelry and even her daughter-in-law’s, yet it remains unbalanced. The Purohit thinks that the imbalance could be signal for an incomplete aspect. Doree reveals that only worshipping the baby boy is incomplete since there is also a baby girl. Including both children in the ritual angers Kailashi. Meanwhile, Anand ignites a match in Ganga’s house.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.