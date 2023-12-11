Doree spoiler: Anand decides to burn Doree and Ganga’s saree order

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Daai Maa takes the baby girl, and on her way to abandon her, Doree encounters them. Doree intervenes in Daai Maa’s attempts as she abandons the baby girl. She involves Ganga and Inspector Bhairavi to save an innocent life.

Meanwhile, Daai Maa is arrested, and in fear of getting punished, she reveals Kailashi’s involvement in abandoning the young girl. However, Kailashi is asked to take the baby girl with her, and Doree, innocently, urges her to care for the child. Meanwhile, Mansi expresses gratitude to Doree for saving the baby girl. Anand devises a destructive plan, urging ‘Doree’ to sit in a car that is going to fall from the cliff, but to his surprise, it is Vansh who unknowingly takes the seat in the car. Ganga heroically attempts to prevent the car from falling off the cliff with one hand.

In the coming episode, Ganga and Doree celebrate at home as the saree order gets completed successfully before time. While the workers pack the order, Anand comes to Ganga’s house to see the order status. Anand gets shocked to see the order being completed. Soon, he devises new plan against Doree and Ganga. He plans along with Neelu to burn the entire saree order.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.