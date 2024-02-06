Doree spoiler: Doree exposes Kailashi, Vidhayak orders to arrest her

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Agni heroically defeats everyone, but Heera escapes with unconscious Doree but Agni intervenes, saving her from slipping. Bhairavi rescues the girls, and Agni revives Doree. Later, Doree feels a connection to Agni but gets no response.

Nani reunites with Doree, and Kailashi Devi’s secret snacking is caught by Anand. Worries arise in the bunkar community, as Mansi arrives and reveals to Nani that Kailashi and Anand are behind Doree’s life and they will yet again plan an attack on her. Mansi gives a pouch full of money and asks Nani to leave the village and go for Doree’s safety. Meanwhile, Anand decides to burn the entire bunkar community.

In the coming episode, Nani and Doree leave the village but the latter reminds Nani that they should fight for their rights and reveal Kailashi’s truth in front of the Vidhayak. Soon, Doree and Nani return and Doree reveals that Kailashi was the one who killed her Baba. Mansi also confesses that she lied as she was pressurized by her husband Anand and his family. Vidhayak gets angry and orders to arrest Kailashi.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.