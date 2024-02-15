Doree spoiler: Doree secretly records Anand’s confession about Ganga’s death

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree rushes to the ashram, finding it destroyed, and Maai unconscious. Doree believes that she has lost the battle. However, her Baba comes in her dream and motivates her. Doree reaches the court and tries to expose Kailashi but fails to present evidence. As soon as, the judge is about to give judgment in Kailashi Devi’s favor, Maai walks in and states that Doree isn’t lying. Kailashi gets shocked to see Maai and questions her identity. However, Maai refuses to reveal her face and runs away.

Doree witnesses Maai crying and tries to speak to her. However, Maai runs away seeing Doree but unfortunately, Maai falls and her face gets revealed in the mirror. Doree sees her face and gets shocked. Soon, Maai reveals that she is the real Kailashi. She reveals how her sister Rukmani snatched everything from her and is staying in the house as the Thakurain. Doree gets emotional listening to Maai’s story.

In the coming episode, Doree plans to catch Anand’s confession on Kaal Ashtmi. Meanwhile, Maai disguises herself as Kailashi Devi to make Anand confess about Ganga’s death, while Doree records it secretly. Meanwhile, Mansi heads to Bunkar Basti but gets attacked by goons; she escapes with help from an Aghori. Doree evades guards to deliver evidence to Bhairavi but encounters Anand with a dog, leaving her in a dangerous situation.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.