Doree spoiler: Doree stops Ganga’s funeral

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Ganga confronts Anand, who reveals to him that he had killed Doree when she was born. Ganga and Anand get into fight and during the same Anand traps Ganga in a box. Meanwhile, Doree’s life is saved and she wins an award for her performance. She dedicates the award to her father and misses him. On the other hand, Ganga fights for his life but he manages to come out of the box.

Ganga walks alone on the road and tries to find way to reach home. However, Kailashi devi bumps her car into Ganga and he falls down on the floor. Kailashi makes a big revelation to a semi-conscious Ganga. She reveals to him that he is the alleged son of her husband and is the heir of Thakur family. However, Ganga dies and Kailashi runs away. While Mansi is walking on the empty road, she witnesses Ganga’s body and gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Ganga’s dead body is lying on the floor and Doree asks him to get up. Nani tries to make Doree understand that her father is no more. However, she refuses to believe her. She goes near Ganga and sleeps beside him. Mansi picks up Doree and makes her sleep on the bed. Meanwhile, the villagers take Ganga’s body for his funeral. However, Doree wakes up and goes to the cremation ground and stops Ganga’s funeral.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.