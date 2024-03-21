Doree spoiler: Doree’s fake parents’ entry to shock Mansi

Colors TV’s new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Kailashi fights for her life and is in need of blood. Doree decides to risks her life and saves Kailashi. Doree donates her blood and during that she gets unconscious. The doctors save Doree and Kailashi. The latter gains consciousness and thanks Doree for saving her life. She decides to fulfil Doree’s one wish. The latter asks her to not harm her father Ganga. Later, Doree searches for her father Ganga and gets shocked to find that he has tied knot with Neelu.

Doree gets angry at Ganga for marrying Neelu. However, Agni reveals to Doree that he is not her father and is the eldest son of Thakur family. Soon, he plans to go to the haveli along with his wife. Agni’s sister gifts him a bike and he goes to the haveli. Kailashi gets shocked to see Neelu and Agni as a married couple. Soon, Agni announces that he the eldest son of the family and this revelation shocks Kailashi.

In the coming episode, Doree learns that her Baba has come and she gets happy. However, they turn out to be Doree’s fake parents. They claim that Doree is their daughter and accuses Nani and other of stealing her from them. Nani gets emotional and fails to understand the entire scenario. Meanwhile, Mansi also gets shocked by the couple’s accusation.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.